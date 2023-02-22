A traveling art exhibit called "Collective Wisdom" sparked the idea for Kindra Swafford to offer a collaborative Paint and Pass activity on Feb. 18 at the Cherokee Springs Gallery.
The exhibit showcases more than 20 First American artists. Each piece marks a unique cooperation among two or more artists who incorporated their own medium, interweaving culture, experiences, and relationships.
"When it comes to collaborative pieces - you have to learn to trust and learn to give up control of your piece, and also respect and trust yourself in receiving a piece for collaboration," said Swafford.
It was stressful working on Collective Wisdom, Swafford told the group. Swafford said she felt intimidated by the process of accepting a respected artist's work, adding her inspiration to the piece, packing it up, and mailing it back.
"The class was to show how to work together as a community in short time - compared to the fine art pieces represented in Collective Wisdom, which took months to complete," said Swafford.
The attendees chose a canvas with either an outline of a butterfly or turtle. Seated around tables in the middle of the room, they painted on the piece for five minutes. When Swafford called time, they passed the canvas to the left and received one from the person on their right. They worked together for two hours in this manner.
"Kindra is a favorite artist of mine. And anytime I can learn from her, I attend," said Stephanie Remer, an event attendee.
Mandy Adair, website manager for the Cherokee Nation Gift Shop, participated because she is interested in the class as an activity for Cultural Economic Development with Cherokee Nation Businesses. She liked the collaborative nature of it, and trusting others with her art.
After many times of the canvases traveling around the tables, each person went home with an original piece of art.
Swafford started on her art path in her early school days, beginning with doodling, finding guidance from teachers in Salina, Oklahoma, and honing her craft in Northeastern State University's art program. She is an active member of Arts Council of Tahlequah, Inkslingers of Tulsa, Oklahoma Visual Arts Coalition, and Southeastern Indian Artists Association. She hopes to offer more of the Paint and Pass classes in the future.
The Collective Wisdom exhibit will be on display at Cherokee Springs Gallery until Feb. 25. It will then travel to Sulphur.
