Collective Soul set to 'Shine' in Tulsa

TULSA – Collective Soul, a formidable five-man band whose hits have appealed with the masses far and wide for decades, is making a return to Tulsa and heading to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Thursday, July 20 at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $39.50.
Heaven continues to let its light shine down on Collective Soul as the band reinvents itself time and time again. Known for hits like “Shine,” “December,” “The World I Know,” and many others, the band continues to both record and play together at an uncompromised level of high quality. Their self-titled debut album was awarded triple-platinum after it spent 76 weeks on the Billboard charts.
The band’s long-awaited 2022 album, “Vibrating,” has met critical acclaim, featuring songs like “Cut the Cord,” “Rule No. 1,” “Take,” and “Where Do I Go.”
Since its conception, the Atlanta-based group has been led by chief songwriter and vocalist Ed Roland. The band also consists of Dean Roland on rhythm guitar, Jesse Triplett on lead guitar and background vocals, Will Turpin on bass and background vocals, and Johnny Rabb on drums and background vocals.
For more information on Collective Soul, visit www.CollectiveSoul.com.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.