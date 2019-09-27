Comedian Pauly Shore brings laughs to Tulsa Oct. 11-12

TULSA - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is putting a spotlight on local and national comedy with its new Midnight Joker Comedy Club, held monthly in the Multi-Purpose Room near Track 5.
Midnight Joker will feature an up-close-and-personal comedy show experience inside the 7,000-square-foot Multi-Purpose Room that was built in 2018 as part of Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa's latest expansion. Once a month, the comedy series will deliver the best local, regional and national comics all in the ambiance of a true comedy club setting.
"Comedy shows are some of the most popular performances we've had on our stage at The Joint: Tulsa," said Martin Madewell, senior director of marketing at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa. "Midnight Joker allows us to not only bring in even more headlining comedy, but to also showcase local up-and-comers that are already creating large followings here in Oklahoma."
The inaugural series runs Oct. 11-12, and will feature comedy superstar Pauly Shore on both nights, along with four other opening acts. Tickets start at $19.50 and are on sale now. Guests must be 21 or over.
Shore tasted super-stardom in 1990 when his precedent-setting MTV show, "Totally Pauly," hit the airwaves to major fan approval. The show ran for six years, leading him to numerous TV and film roles, including the one-hour HBO special "Pauly Does Dallas," and starring in films like "Jury Duty," "In the Army Now," "Bio Dome," and those that are currently trending on Netflix, "Encino Man," "Son In Law" and "The Goofy Movie." His first comedy album, "The Future of America," was also named Best Comedy Album by the College Music Journalists in 1991.
For more information, visit hardrockcasinotulsa.com.
