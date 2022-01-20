Community Chorus brings collaboration, inclusion to table

The Northeastern State University/Community Chorus is kicking off the new year in tune, with a performance scheduled for April, and the group will be accepting new members until Feb. 1
"We are in full swing. The University/Community Chorus is collaborating with NSU Opera Workshop to present a performance of musical theater choruses this semester," said Dr. Jeffry Wall, Department of Music chair and director of choral activities.
No audition is required for community members who want to sing. They just need to show up in Room 301 of the Fine Arts building at 6:30 p.m. on Thursdays. The chorus meets in a large auditorium, which helps singers socially distance themselves.
"We are following university protocols," said Wall. "Masks - especially N95 masks - are recommended. Most do wear them as we sing. We rehearse with windows open in the room for ventilation, and we do have small HEPA filters that we use."
The chorus is preparing for their performance on April 16 at 7 p.m. in the Center for Performing Arts.
The group offers a unique atmosphere wherein students can mingle with community members and create friendships with those with whom they do not study.
"The University/Community Chorus is unique in that it offers credit opportunities for students as an NSU course and community members can join, too. It is a beautiful synchronized dichotomy of all ages," said Wall.
Benjamin Woolen is an NSU student who is majoring in science, with an emphasis in biology, and is taking the class for credit.
"It's one of my most enjoyable classes here at NSU, and I like to talk about it and get the word to members of the Tahlequah community," said Woolen.
He said this semester, they are collaborating with another class within the music department, called Opera Workshop.
"Don't let the name fool you, though, because they do musicals as well as operas. In the collaboration, we are doing quite a few large group songs from various musicals like 'Masquerade' from 'Phantom of the Opera' and 'You Can't Stop the Beat' from 'Hairspray,'" he said.
Woolen has sung in choir since middle school. He learned to sing at home and in church, so choir has been an important part of his life. He finds satisfaction in knowing he can connect with other singers.
"The choir is important to the community because it gives people another place to sing and a good outlet for stress," said Woolen. "I also think this community chorus is important for the students who are a part of it, too. It gives us a chance to be a part of the Tahlequah community outside of just the college. I have personally developed important and deep friendships with the community members,and I would not trade that for the world."
Rhonda Carr is a community member who has been part of the chorus since 2013. After her kids got older, she found herself with more time on her hands.
"It's really hard to articulate the experience of making music in a group, being surrounded by the music and knowing you are a part of it, but it's wonderful. It's also been a challenge to keep up with the college kids and the level of music they perform," said Carr.
She added that keeping up with college students helps keep her sharp and on her toes.
"I enjoy singing all types of music, but some of my favorites have been songs in languages that aren't common in American choral music. We have performed songs in Gaelic and Romanian, for example," she said.
Carter Combs, a local musician, has enjoyed singing with the chorus because it helps him to maintain his voice, connect with others, and learn new things.
"As a singer, it is a great feeling to be able to harmonize with someone else. I love that NSU provides that outlet for me. Also, NSU having a community chorus allows for older folks to come and meet younger people too. Singing with people is inherently a huge bonding experience, so it's a good way to build connections with new people," he said.
Combs, like many members of the chorus, sang in high school. He also performed as a member of the University Singers and Community Chorus while at the university.
He currently plays with Studio House project and frequently plays in Tahlequah and Tulsa.
