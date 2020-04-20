Creating art can be a personal experience, but some innovators are using the internet during the COVID-19 pandemic to share their processes and art or to teach classes.
From local artists drawing for fun to dance performances, to step-by-step workshops to virtual gallery tours, aficionados can still access art while staying at home.
"I think it is vital that we seek out opportunities to continue to engage in all forms of the arts at home, and especially the performing arts, because forms like theater and music help remind us about what it is to be human; they reflect our lives and our world," said Robyn Pursley, assistant dean, Northeastern State University College of Liberal Arts. "I think during a trying time like this where so much is unknown, it is important to have a reminder of our potential as a society, and the arts can give us that reflection in many ways."
The NSU Sequoyah Institute has been emailing links to streaming opportunities, some of which are theater performances, dance troupes or art groups. The Gilcrease Museum website has videos featuring story time, Curatorial Talks, and Maker Moments. Its social media sites offer glimpses of the Gilcrease collection, and promotes #artsinquarantine, a chance for artists to share works under that hashtag.
Cate Fritz has been using social media for years to promote local organizations and her own handmade goods. She said the response to her weaving baskets live has been good.
"I have a great time doing live [videos]. I had several followers and friends chatting with me in the comments last time. It was a lot of fun," said Fritz.
While weaving, Fritz interacted with the audience by answering questions or taking suggestions on what colors to use next.
"This weekend I saw an art show live on Facebook. Several Oklahoma artists were showing off work for sale. It was such a cool event to see and a great idea for marketing art during isolation," said Fritz.
Kindra Swafford is planning on painting live on Facebook again soon.
"It was nice to see people hopping on showing support. I had no idea what I was doing, but it was fun," she said.
Swafford said she hasn't ordered any new supplies lately and is working with what she has, and is painting her studio door.
"I have plenty of random supplies collected over the years to figure out some sort of creative thing to do with it. I think being an artist you have some hoarding tendencies with art supplies," she said.
Tahlequah resident Amber Watson relies on art sales, paint parties, and music performances to cover expenses, but those are on hold for now.
"Since this quarantine started, I knew I was gonna have to think of something to make ends meet - our jobs stop, but our bills don't," she said.
Watson has had to get extra creative, so she and her sister, Amanda Harris, are leading virtual paint parties.
"My sister also does kid classes live and sells paint kits for children to give the kids something to do while they are out of school and can give their parents a little break," said Watson.
They have been cutting shapes, such as buffaloes and Oklahoma, out of plywood and bundling them with paints, brushes, and more for the kits. They can be delivered, picked up or shipped. Watson said she's had locals participate, as well as people from Florida, Texas, Kansas and more.
"Getting the kits to people is time-consuming, but the time and effort we put into it is so worth it. We want everyone to enjoy the class and just have fun. We try to make it as easy as possible to sign up but are still working out a few kinks," she said. "We will be painting llamas next week, and I am starting private date nights."
The classes take about an hour, and Watson teaches people how to prepare for it beforehand and what supplies are needed. Those who sign up are able to rewatch the videos in case they need to finish some steps later, plus they will have access to future paint party videos.
Renee Fite, president of the Arts Council of Tahlequah, is working on updating the nonprofit's website so members' artworks are available for viewing and purchasing, and they will be able to host live art demonstrations. Fite has also been taking virtual walking tours and visiting online galleries around the world. She uses YouTube access on her smart TV for the tours.
"Some are current and show how empty streets are; others are bubbling with life and conversations in multiple languages. I've toured the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, which covers world history. It's fascinating," said Fite. "I've walked Paris, Amalfi Coast, Rome, Tuscany, Ireland and more. I've toured the Louvre and taken the elevator to the top of the Eiffel Tour."
