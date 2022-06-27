COMMUNITY SPIRIT: Oklahoma nonprofit helps support Tahlequah musicians

The Red Dirt Relief Fund provides a safety net of up to $3,000 in a year and $10,000 over the w lifetime for struggling Oklahomans working in the music industry.
The nonprofit is helping people with music-affiliated jobs in 98 Oklahoma cities and towns, with two Tahlequah and 761 Oklahoma residents receiving aid so far. To qualify, a recipient must be facing an unavoidable disaster and be an Oklahoma resident who has worked in the music business for at least five years.
Red Dirt Relief Fund Executive Director Katie Dale said many people in need of help keep the information confidential, which makes it hard to serve those in need.
"I think it may be kind of the Oklahoma way, which is work really hard and you can take care of yourself," said Dale. "But sometimes things, really catastrophic things, happen and you can't manage it by yourself. So, we've tried to make it a really comfortable and safe space for people to come and be able to explain the situation they are in without judgment."
Dale said the model for the fund is the Recording Academy MusiCares national nonprofit organization, which helped one of the Red Dirt Relief Funds' founding members and his band in 2004. John Cooper's experience with the national organization is what spurred the idea in 2011 to create a nonprofit to help Oklahoma musicians.
The initial focal point of the fund was to help Red Dirt musicians only. The organization's expansion to help everyone in the music business took place after they were officially a 501(c)3 nonprofit in 2012.
During the first eight years of operation, the fund was able to grant about $300,000. Since 2020, more production workers have been helped by the grants, and about another $300,000 in grants has been given to Oklahoma residents with 675 individuals receiving COVID-19 grants.
"It used to be something, like 90% performers," said Dale. "But during COVID, it was about 50% production workers and 50% performers because there were no live events. Those folks who were used to working out at the BOK Center, Paycom Center or Cain's Ballroom or just bigger events, there was nothing."
The Red Dirt Relief Fund and other charities will benefit from the Diamond Stone Music Festival in the Tahlequah area. The nonprofit will set up a booth at the event to sell merchandise and play games, like the past years at both Medicine Stone and Diamond Stone. The Red Dirt Relief Fund will auction off a donated autographed guitar from Diamond Stone to help the nonprofit.
For more information, go to https://www.reddirtrelieffund.org/.
