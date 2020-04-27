In the age of social distancing, photographers have gotten creative about subjects they shoot or the way they capture people. Some have participated in themed daily or weekly challenges, and many have been sharing their art on social media.
Ohavyah Soto has been taking photos since she was about 10 years old. The 23-year-old said she has been taking more photographs recently, as well as sharing them online.
"I have been doing more nature and architecture photos rather than portraits, because, one, I work graveyard shift, so it's difficult to schedule shoots with people and, secondly, because of social distancing," she said. "I love photography because I am able to take something that might seem ordinary and show it in a different way that highlights its beauty. It is easy to see the same old things every day - like our town, for example - and not fully appreciate its beauty."
Lately, she has not been able to do portraits or event photography.
"I mostly take photos in and around Tahlequah. Most recently I took photos at the bathtub rocks that turned out really nicely. Before the coronavirus, I'd take photos whenever I traveled, such as Chicago and Myrtle Beach," said Soto. "I was making money before from my photography, but since becoming a police officer, photography is now just a hobby I do for fun and to relax."
Being a police officer at Northeastern State University gives Soto access to places not open to the public. Recently she photographed the Tahlequah campus and downtown area from the rooftops with her iPhone 11. The collection she posted on Facebook has garnered 825 shares so far.
"I did not expect for them to be shared as many times as they were. I was so surprised, because none of my photos have ever received that much attention before," she said. "I have seen a dramatic increase in social media following as people are stuck at home and using social media to pass the time. On TikTok, I have gained a little over 11K and because my Instagram is linked to my TikTok, I have received more Instagram followers."
TikTok, according to Soto, is the fastest-growing social media platform and "it allows photographers to connect to millions of people around the world, show off their work in a fun way and receive the recognition they deserve."
At the beginning of the pandemic, photography was considered non-essential, which is why Alicia and Tristan McDowell closed MoonDance Photography.
"Two weeks ago, the Oklahoma Department of Commerce deemed photography essential, but we have chosen to wait to prepare a plan for the safety of our clients and our family," said Alicia. "We have been heartbroken while helping our brides reschedule weddings and mommas shooting their own babies. We have used this time to update some things, create more content, relax and reset and map out the remainder of the year."
She said they will begin this weekend to ease into reopening.
To pass the time during quarantine, Alicia said they have been taking photos of their family.
"We just wanted to remain in that creative mindset and knew we could do so using our family. For us, having two little ones, our overall theme for this was survival, we have definitely been forced to slow down like everyone else and we have captured much more of everyday life than we normally would," she said.
They have worked to keep the business' online presence fresh.
"We have tried to keep our social media alive and well, so when we were ready to open, we were still in everyone's feeds," said Alicia. "It has been very different when searching for and shooting content."
Photography is a self-taught hobby for Josh Newton, a former Tahlequah Daily Press staffer who now works for the Cherokee Nation.
"I'm constantly looking to learn something about my camera, my camera gear, and the things I photograph, so it always feels like a personal challenge and a learning experience when I'm taking photos," he said. "Because I want to follow social-distancing guidelines, this has given me a little more extra time to just pick up my camera gear and mess with the settings so I can learn something new."
Newton said he could spend hours out in his backyard or the middle of nowhere, aiming a camera at the stars or at wildlife.
"With all of our community activities being postponed because of COVID-19, I've found a few more opportunities to do that - to get out in the open air with my camera. To my own disadvantage, I sometimes get mesmerized watching the animals I come across, and I have to remind myself I'm there to photograph them," he said. "Among my recent favorites are the eagles and hawks I've encountered. They are always my favorite to see and photograph both because of their beauty and because of the technical challenges presented when trying to photograph them."
Chris Ray has been a photographer for 12 years, and he's been using this time to look for new places to take photos.
"Out of everywhere I've traveled to for photography, I still like walking around Tahlequah. Just when I think I've seen it all, I'm pleasantly surprised," said Ray. "During this time, I've used it to explore my surroundings and really push myself to find new places to photograph, and I also enjoy taking my 7-year-old daughter, Vivian, who is learning the basics of photography."
He said they will take walks in the evening or go for a drive looking for things to photograph.
"At heart, I consider myself a street/landscape photographer. I love the contrast between both worlds. Shooting portraits is just something I do occasionally because I typically don't want the subject to know I'm photographing them," said Ray. "I love shooting raw energy like a stage dive in a sweaty venue, but also the scenic views of Sparrow Hawk."
Due to preferring to take photos of people who don't know he's shooting them, Ray hasn't had to change much about the way he does things.
He shares his work because he believes art is meant to be shared, especially difficult times.
"You never know who's looking or who needs to see it. Maybe it could spark something in someone to get out and try something new," he said. "I'm trying to use this quarantine to inspire me rather than let it bring me down, and I can only hope more people do the same."
