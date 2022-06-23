WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – From rowdy country to raw emotion, Confederate Railroad covers a wide range of feelings with its iconic music.
The early ‘90s staple will bring those emotions to the Seven Bar stage inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs on Thursday, July 14, and to Lee Creek Tavern inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland on Saturday, July 16.
Both shows are free and open to the public ages 21 and older.
Headed by founder and frontman Danny Shirley, the former backup band for both David Allan Coe and Johnny Paycheck, got their big break by signing with Atlantic Records.
The first single from their debut album was “She Took It Like A Man.” It went to No. 26, a preview of what was to come. The next two singles, “Jesus and Mama” and “Queen of Memphis,” went to the top of the charts. Three more huge hits followed: “Trashy Women,” “When You Leave That Way You Can Never Go Back,” and “She Never Cried.”
“Trashy Women” would lead to a Grammy nomination and became their signature song. That album with six hits and nearly three million sales brought the band the Academy of Country Music’s Best New Group Award in 1993.
Their second album, “Notorious,” produced hits “Daddy Never was the Cadillac Kind,” “Elvis and Andy,” and “Summer in Dixie.” The cut would further establish the Railroad as one of the most versatile acts in the business.
Confederate Railroad continues to play more than 100 concert dates each year. Led by Shirley, lead singer, the band consists of Mark Dufresne on drums, Mo Thaxton on bass and vocals, Rusty Hendrix on lead guitar, and Joey Recker on keyboards and vocals.
For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs, call 800-754-4111 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/west-siloam-springs. For more information on Cherokee Casino & Hotel Roland, call 800-256-2338 or visit www.cherokeecasino.com/roland.
