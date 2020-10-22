On Saturday, Oct. 24, traveling artist Donaphin Blair, from Oakland, California, will bring his "Conspiracy of Love" performance to Tahlequah at the Unitarian church on the corner of College Avenue and Delaware Street at 6 p.m.
Blair tells stories and sings about his family's experiences from the Holocaust and beyond. This event is sponsored by the Tahlequah Creates Art Gallery, and a $5 donation is recommended upon entry. Masks and social distancing will be in effect for this unique one-time show.
For more information, contact the gallery at 918-453-3551.
