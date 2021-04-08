MARTINSBURG, West Virginia -- Tea and poetry have been celebrated for the experiences they can evoke -- warming the body from the inside out. The Larkin Tea Company is hosting its first Tea Poetry Contest.
Poems will be judged by Lisa Boalt-Richardson and Dr. Kim Marie White Lewis. Boalt-Richardson is director of World Tea Academy and is a certified tea specialist. She is author of three published books on tea and food. White Lewis is a professor of English and communication at Lord Fairfax College in Virginia.
The first-prize winner will receive $100 in products from The Larkin Tea Company and a copy of "Tea & Poetry" by Pearl Dexter, which is a compilation of poems about tea. The second-prize winner will receive $25 in products from The Larkin Tea Company and a copy of "Tea & Poetry."
The poem must be about tea and must contain the words "tea," "camellia sinensis" or names of different teas. Poems are to consist of no more than five verses, and must be original compositions. Only one poem per person. Winners must be prepared to provide a photo and a short biography of themselves.
To submit a poem, mail to Larkin Tea Co., 545 Warm Springs Ave., Martinsburg, WV 25404, or email to judy@larkintea.com. Deadline is April 12. The winning poem will be published April 26, on Larkin Tea Co's/ Facebook page and website, www.larkintea.com.
