COOKSON - Cookson author Ray D. Morgan has completed his book, "Beyond This Valley."
Morgan will be signing copies of his book at the Tenkiller Area Community Organization building, 32247S.540 Road in Cookson, on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 9 a.m-1 p.m. and Lawley Antiques in Cookson from 2-6 p.m.
The book is described as a gripping and potent novel about Jacob Kelly, who hopes his Comanche name, "Squaw Pony," will be enough to protect his family. He is 30 miles from his closest neighbors and his only sister, so he is too far away to call for help.
Morgan has spent most of his life as an industrial machinist/pump mechanic, as well as being an organic farmer and beekeeper. He has an associate's degree in environmental water technology. He is a retired licensed water treatment agent. He has spent time as a certified substitute teacher for local schools. In recent years, Morgan has been volunteering at the Agricultural Hall of Fame, spending a few days a week maintaining the grounds. He drove the train for his grandkids, and others, while working there. He has been an organic farmer for 50 or so years. He has raised cattle on a small scale and an occasional foal.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Morgan's tale pulls readers in with intriguing characters and a captivating plot.
Readers can purchase "Beyond This Valley " at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, and Barnes and Noble.
