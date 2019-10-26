COOKSON - Cookson United Methodist Women will host its annual bazaar Saturday, Oct. 26, 8-5 p.m. in the fellowship hall at 21685 W. Cookson Bend Road. A sloppy Joe lunch will be served 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be booths, local crafts, baked items, a country store and a quilt raffle. Quilt chances are $1 each or six for $5, with the drawing at 3 p.m. One need not be present to win. For information, call 214-215-8306.
On Oct. 31, there will be a trunk-or-treat in the parking lot from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The Tenkiller Area Community Organization will host an indoor children's Halloween party, 6:30-8 p.m. There will be games, candy and fun. TACO is at 32247 S. 540 Road.
TACO will also offer a TACO taco night, which will include with enchiladas, Nov. 9, 5-6:30 pm. All funds will go toward the Kids for Christmas party for low-income rural children and the Jack C. Montgomery veterans patients at Christmas. The community is invited. All donations are appreciated. Veterans may eat free.
For more information, Facebook Taco Cookson or email tacocookson@gmail.com.
