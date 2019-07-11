Corbin bringing hit lineup to Cherokee Siloam

WEST SILOAM SPRINGS – Country music sensation Easton Corbin continues to leave a footprint on country music. On Aug. 15, he will visit the Qualla Ballroom stage inside Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs for an intimate performance.
The concert begins at 8 p.m. with doors opening at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 and available at the hotel front desk and online at WSStickets.showare.com.
Corbin has made a lasting impression on the country music landscape. His two No. 1 singles, six Top 10 singles, awards and nominations landed him on some of the world’s biggest stages, including Carrie Underwood’s 2016 The Storyteller Tour. The Florida native’s resume is topped with signature hits like his No. 1 debuting album, “About To Get Real,” that includes “A Little More Country Than That,” “Roll With It,” “Lovin’ You is Fun” and “Baby Be My Love Song.” Fans will also remember his Top 5 song, “All Over the Road.”
For more information, visit www.eastoncorbin.com.
Cherokee Casino & Hotel West Siloam Springs is off U.S. Highway 412 and State Highway 59 in West Siloam Springs. For more information, visit www.cherokeecasino.com or call (800) 754-4111. All guests must be at least 21 years of age to attend.
