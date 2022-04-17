Country crooner Jamey Johnson to land in Tulsa July 7

TULSA – Eleven-time Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson is considered “one of the greatest country singers of our time,” according to the Washington Post. On July 7, he'll make a live appearance at Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $29.50 and went on sale April 14.
One of only a few people in the history of country music to win two Song of the Year awards from both the CMA and ACM Awards, Johnson has made a name for himself and is receiving praise from the New York Times, Rolling Stone Magazine, The Wall Street Journal and other publications. His 2008 album, “That Lonesome Song,” was certified platinum for one million in sales, and his 2010 ambitious double album, “The Guitar Song,” received a gold certification. His Song of the Year trophies were awarded for the songs “Give It Away” and “In Color.”
In 2012, the Alabama native released his fifth studio album, a tribute project to the late songwriter Hank Cochran. The Grammy-nominated “Living for a Song: A Tribute to Hank Cochran” paired him with Willie Nelson, Alison Krauss, Emmylou Harris, Ray Price, Elvis Costello, George Strait, Vince Gill and Merle Haggard. In 2013, the Nashville Scene’s 13 annual Country Music Critics’ Poll named it the year’s best album.
For more information on Johnson, visit http://www.JameyJohnson.com. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
