Country dance lessons taking floor at Track 5

TULSA – Back by popular demand, Texas natives Bill & Bonnie are returning to the Track 5 dance floor for a new series of free weekly country dance lessons. The series will run each Wednesday evening through Dec. 11, with the exception of Wednesday, Nov. 27.
Each Wednesday throughout the series, Bill & Bonnie will hold two instructional sessions. At 7 p.m., the duo will hold Beginner Country Western Dance that will include three-step, Texas two-step, waltz, Cotton-Eyed Joe dances and more. At 8 p.m., Beginner/Intermediate West Coast Swing lessons will begin.
Guests are encouraged to bring a partner to participate in the free lessons. Sandals, rubber-soled shoes, and open-toed shoes are not encouraged.
Bill & Bonnie competed on the United Country Western Dance Council’s dance circuit in 1998, winning several national dance contests in the Diamond Division. That same year, the pair competed in the Diamond Division at the World Championships in Nashville, Tennessee, and won second place overall by taking first place in West Coast swing, first place in cha and third place in waltz.
Track 5 offers live and weekly entertainment Wednesday through Sunday. To see a full entertainment lineup, visit www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com/entertainment/entertainment-calendar.
