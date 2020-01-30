Country favorite Clay Walker to take on Tulsa May 2

TULSA – One of the most successful country acts of the past decade, Clay Walker will make a stop at Hard Rock Live, formerly known as The Joint, inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on May 2.
Tickets start at $39.50, and go on sale Feb. 6.
Walker hit the country music scene in 1993 with the hit singles “What’s It To You” and “Live Until I Die.” Since then, he’s added 29 more to his resume, including the No. 1 songs “Dreaming With My Eyes Open,” “If I Could Make A Living,” “This Woman And This Man” and “Rumor Has It.”
Throughout his career, Walker has recorded four platinum-selling albums and two gold albums, as well as kept a strong touring schedule.
Walker was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in the midst of his career, but he has overcome the significate struggle and been working to fight the disease. Walker founded Band Against MS (BAMS) and has raised more than $5 million for the cause.
He also co-founded Military Warriors Support Foundation, which awards mortgage-free homes and family mentoring to wounded heroes injured in combat in Iraq and Afghanistan.
For more information about Walker, visit www.claywalker.com.
Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa is the flagship property of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. Ticket information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5, Riff’s, Amp Bar and Midnight Joker Comedy Club is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625. The Hard Rock Live box office is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
