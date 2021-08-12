Country hitmaker Hunt appearing today at Downstream Casino Resort’s Outdoor Venue

QUAPAW, Okla. – Country music star Sam Hunt is often labeled a “newcomer.” But with two Academy of Country Music Awards, one American Music Award, one CMT Award and four Grammy nominations, “hitmaker” is more like it.
Guests to Downstream Casino Resort in Quapaw, Oklahoma, can decide for themselves as Hunt gives a summer performance under the stars at the Outdoor Venue on Thursday, Aug. 12.
“We are thrilled to host Sam Hunt at the Outdoor Venue at Downstream Casino Resort,” said Downstream Casino Resort General Manager Stuart Grayson. “He is one of the most talented up-and-coming country music artists touring today. Sam Hunt is exactly the kind of high-quality entertainment we want to bring guests in a safe, outdoor, open-air environment where people can comfortably gather.”
The former college football player who once attended a training camp for the Kansas City Chiefs began his career as a songwriter for Kenny Chesney, Neal McCoy and Keith Urban nearly ten years ago. In 2014, he released his debut studio album “Montevallo,” named after his wife Hannah Lee Fowler’s hometown of Montevallo, Alabama. The two began dating while students at the University of Alabama-Birmingham and married in 2017. Their relationship inspired several songs on the album, which quickly shot to number one on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart. “Montevallo” stayed on the charts for a whopping 303 weeks.
Following “Montevallo,” Hunt continued songwriting for Reba McEntire and other stars before releasing his sophomore album, “Southside,” in April of 2020. So as the world was shutting down due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Hunt was just revving up. “Southside,” like “Montevallo,” also peaked at number one on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart and remains on the list today.
Now, rather than chasing the Lombardi Trophy and pursuing dreams of a professional football career, Hunt is hotter than ever on the country music scene. His music has been nominated for Teen Choice Awards, the Billboard Awards, the coveted Grammys and every major award in between.
“Sam Hunt has broad appeal across every age group and every demographic, so we know this will be a fantastic show,” Grayson said. “We encourage everyone to get their tickets and make it a night to remember -- whether it’s a girl’s night out, a date night or one last get-together before everyone heads back to school. Whatever your occasion, we’re excited to welcome everyone to Downstream Casino Resort for this laid-back, outdoor show.”
Sam Hunt plays the Outdoor Venue at Downstream Casino Resort on Thursday, Aug. 12. The show starts at 7 p.m., and ticket prices begin at $59 for general admission. Reserved seating is also available. Guests may purchase tickets at DownstreamCasino.com. This outdoor show is open to all ages. Downstream Casino Resort is at 69300 E. Nee Road in Quapaw, Oklahoma, between the Will Rogers Turnpike and the Kansas and Missouri state lines.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.