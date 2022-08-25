PAWHUSKA – Individuals can enjoy over two hours of live music and little-known stories during the Country Music Legends Dinner Show held at Old West Buffalo Company in Pawhuska at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 3.
Live performances will take place featuring the legendary music of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard, and Hank Williams in the air conditioned, elegant Western event space. This show will feature the talented Buck Goucher.
In addition to the live music, guests will also be treated to a barbecue meal featuring sliced beef brisket, smoked turkey, drinks, sides, and a dessert. There will also be an opportunity to feed live bison during the intermission.
Tickets for guests who are 13 years old and older are $59.90 and tickets for children ages 5 to 12 years old are $49.90. Individuals need to make other arrangements for children under the age of 5 years old. Tickets can be purchased online in advance.
Old West Buffalo Company is located at 29521 US-60 in Pawhuska. For more information, call 918-895-0788 or visit https://oldwestbuffalo.com/shows/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.