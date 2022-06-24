OKLAHOMA CITY – The National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum hosted the 50th Prix de West Invitational Art Exhibition & Sale Weekend with two days of in-person events and virtual live-streaming options on June 17-18.
“Since 1973, The Cowboy has hosted one of the nation’s most prestigious Western art exhibitions and sales,” said Natalie Shirley, museum president and CEO. “The original works and involvement by the artists this year was unparalleled, truly showing that the artists and art enthusiasts that come through our doors are the best of the West.”
Prix de West art sale weekend hosted artist demonstrations and seminars that were open to the public with museum admission. It is the museum’s largest annual fundraiser. It hosts a live auction and a fixed-price art sale that helps to fund museum exhibitions and family programming. The museum sold $3,833,200 in art the night of the sale.
Each year the Prix de West Committee selects works of art that the committee deems to be of exceptional merit with the top-honored Prix de West Purchase Award winner given to the artist whose work of art is selected by the committee and purchased for the museum’s permanent collection.
This year Kyle Polzin’s 31” x 50” oil on canvas painting titled “Rough Passage” was selected. Polzin received the $65,000 purchase price, a $5,000 award, and the Prix de West medallion sponsored by Roberta M. Eldridge Miller.
The Purchase Award winner was announced during lunch on Saturday, June 18. When Polzin spoke that evening during the Saturday celebration dinner, he described the careful thought that went into making his painting special, describing the struggle he went through to make the work meaningful, including building his own materials for the painting, a practice for which the artist is known.
“When I started (thinking) about this painting, I knew that it had to be a special piece because it was the 50th year for the Prix de West, and I put a lot of thought into it and I just envisioned a stagecoach being somehow incorporated into this painting, but I was having a lot of struggles trying to think of how I could make it impactful,” said Polzin.
For winners visit https://nationalcowboymuseum.org/.
All unsold art remains on display to the public and available for purchase through Aug. 7. See available works on the online catalog at pdw.nationalcowboymuseum.org.
