MUSKOGEE – Patrons can join Brian Cowlishaw on Tuesday, Oct. 11, from 6:30-8:30 at Muskogee Art Guild's new art studio/gallery housed in the Hoopes Hardware Building, 106 S. Main.
No experience is necessary to produce this dramatic art piece with simple tools. All materials will be furnished. Cost is $40 for nonmembers and $35 for members. Class size is limited to 15 people.
Individuals can register by accessing muskogeeartguild.org or by contacting George Fulk at 918-261-1192.
