EUFAULA – Coyette and the Haywire Band will be performing at the Plumb Theatre on Feb. 4 at 7 p.m.
The Plumb Theatre will be celebrating the 86th birthday of Paul Maloy. Grandsons, John David and Ralph, as Elvis, will also be in the house. The occasion will be at 16505 SH9E.
The event will feature birthday cake and Runts BBQ in Muskogee will be catering. There will have sliders, pork rinds, banana pudding, and other goodies.
The show could go three hours, with Haywire doing a minimum of one hour. They will be backing up all the other performers.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the show will start at 7 p.m. No smoking is allowed in the theater, and drugs and alcohol are not permitted on the premises.
A love offering will be taken at the door for the band.
For more information, call 918-360-9329.
