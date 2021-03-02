BRAGGS – The Greenleaf Craft Show is set for Friday and Saturday, March 19-20, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day, in Greenleaf State Park.
Vendors will be selling jewelry, T-shirts, hats, hair accessories, car fresheners, decals, wood work, signs, folk art, rag dolls, seasonal decor, quilts, and more.
Vendors will be set up in the Lakeview and Playside campgrounds. Parking will be in the large parking lot outside the marina and community building.
Fair food and a bounce house will be on site.
Face painting and balloon animals will be available in the Discovery Center 1-3 p.m.
For more information, contact Kristen at 918-487-5196 or kristen.perry@travelok.com.
