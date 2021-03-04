Local crafters may have stayed creative throughout the pandemic lockdowns, but many are looking forward to getting together with folks with similar interests and skills, as well as going to places with materials and ideas.
The Hulbert Community Library currently offers craft grab-and-go kits for different age groups, and most of the employees enjoy the activities.
“Most of us who work at the Hulbert Library are crafty, so we come up with ideas for the next month based on holidays, library celebrations, etc. We try to focus on crafts using materials we already have or can get easily and that are inexpensive but still fun for all ages,” said Cherokee Lowe, library branch manager. “For me personally, I have been crafty since I was a small child, so most of the things we have done built on existing skills I already have. I want to learn how to embroider and do cross stitch, which would be new skills, and I'd like our patrons to learn with me. We have a bunch of really cool books in the library with patterns in them, so look for this to be an upcoming program.”
Tahlequah Public Library also has crafty employees. Crochet is one of TPL Assistant Julie Poor’s favorite activities.
“I belong to a [Facebook] group called The Crochet Crowd and then another one called All About Crochet. I also subscribe to several crochet and loom knitting channels on YouTube,” said Poor. “The pandemic has allowed me to craft more often.”
Needle crafts are popular with some because they can be done almost anywhere, and the choices of materials are abundant.
Oklahoma Home and Community Education member Kittie McBrayer also said crocheting is her favorite, but she also can sew, quilt, tat, and knit.
“With crochet, I have learned new stitches and how different yarns have different capabilities. Because yarn is so versatile, it's not often that you find bad material. It just may not be right for the project you have in mind, which can be frustrating when you really wanted to use it for a certain project. Fabric is like that as well,” said McBrayer.
Although the pandemic has kept McBrayer from meeting regularly with a Tahlequah crocheting and knitting group, she has expanded some crafting skills through a subscription.
“I get a ‘kit’ from Annie's Craft Store, called Annie's Creative Woman, which sends different craft kits each month to help you spread your wings a bit. So far I've done painting, woodworking, and beading,” she said. “Crafting, for me, is a relaxing – most of the time – activity. It can force me to focus on a specific thing, or it's repetitive enough that I can just let my mind wander.”
Tahlequah artist Cate Fritz has also tried kits for the paper crafts kirigami and origami.
“I’m not sure it’s something I’ll continue with, but it’s been a fun experience. I’m sure I can use the skill occasionally to add to other projects,” she said. “I like working with paper because it’s so versatile, and I can use it in many different projects along with stickers, dye cuts, paper punches, washi tape, scissors, glue sticks, notebooks, art books, rubber stamps, watercolor and acrylic paints. Depending on what type of craft I’m working on, I may want to use a certain type of glue, thicker or thinner paper, or different types of paint.”
Fritz likes to share the crafting experience with others and has helped some to sell their works.
“Right before the pandemic started, I had hosted a couple craft parties at my house and had planned to host more in 2020. For the health and safety of my family and friends, I decided to put my parties on hold. I miss hanging out and crafting with like-minded people and I hope to start hosting more craft parties in the future,” said Fritz.
While in-person parties may be off the table, Fritz is helping organize the Tahlequah Art & Craft Market, which is scheduled for Sept. 4, and the Tahlequah Christmas Bazaar, set for Dec. 4.
“They’re both fundraiser events hosted by the Humane Society of Cherokee County with several other local nonprofit participants. Hosting community events is a great way for local nonprofits to accumulate funds, gather resources, as well as connecting and sharing information with the community,” said Fritz. “Vendors are selected by variety on a first-come, first-served basis. Having a variety of items is important for both the sellers and customers. I try to limit the number of like items by selecting a variety of different sellers and products so vendors aren’t competing to sell items and customers have more variety.”
Event applications will be available about eight weeks before the event dates. Vendors will submit the form, and if selected, they will pay a $40 booth fee for an approximate 10-by-10 space that includes two tables and two chairs.
“The booth fee covers the cost of the building rental, marketing materials, such as the event banner, yard signs, flyers and flyer disbursement, running ads, as well as other materials that may be needed; and entertainment and nonprofit donations,” said Fritz.
Find the events on Facebook, which is also a website locals use to connect with other crafters. Other popular sites for communities and creative ideas include Etsy, YouTube, and Pinterest.
Locally, craft ideas can be discovered through, among other places, Tahlequah Creates. The downtown gallery features pieces and art by Kathy Tibbits, who has also taught classes on tie-dying and other crafts.
“At TC, we struggle with the distinction between craft and art. I'd personally say that craft is utilitarian primarily, and art is about evoking emotion,” said Tibbits. “I do some utilitarian crafts that I intend as art because the function is undershadowed by the emotions I try to evoke.”
