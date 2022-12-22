Craig Campbell to bring Georgia country to Tulsa

TULSA - Considered one of the most talented artists by many, Craig Campbell has taken the country road less traveled and its leading him to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on Thursday, March 2 at 8 p.m.
Tickets are $24.50 and are on sale now.
By combining traditional values with modern industry trends, Craig Campbell paid his music dues the old fashioned way. An 2009 he signed with Bigger Picture Group. By 2011, his first single, "Family Man," hit the Top 15 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. He went on to release "Outta My Head," "Keep Them Kisses Comin'," "Tomorrow Tonight," and "Outskirts of Heaven," which received praise by Rolling Stone Magazine and Taste of Country, among others.
The impact of "Outskirts" prompted media appearances and memorable performances at nationally televised NFL games, "The TODAY Show," CMA Fest, and the Grand Ole Opry. I
In 2020, Campbell launched Grindstone Records with his "It's About Time" single. He co-produced the song, played acoustic guitar and piano, and sang his own harmonies. He released "All My Friends Drink Beer" with a music video that features notable friends, like Jaren Johnson from The Cadillac 3, Randy Houser, Granger Smith, and other familiar faces who recorded their own segments during last year's quarantine.
For more information on Campbell, visit www.CraigCampbell.tv.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff's and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
