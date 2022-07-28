TULSA – Grammy-nominated, Peabody, and Emmy Award winning actor, writer, producer, director, and comedian Craig Ferguson is bringing his signature stand-up to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Saturday, Oct. 8, at 8 p.m.
Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale July 29.
With a diverse career that encompasses film, television, and the stage, Ferguson has achieved notable success on the North American comedy circuit and has performed to sold out theaters all across the country. The wildly popular “Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson” ran on CBS for 10 years and remains a cult favorite on YouTube, racking up millions of views every year.
He has five widely acclaimed stand-up comedy specials: “A Wee Bit O’ Revolution,” which premiered in 2009 on Comedy Central; “Does This Need to Be Said” in 2011 on EPIX and Comedy Central; “I’m Here to Help” in 2013 on Netflix, which earned him a Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album; “Just Being Honest” in 2015 on EPIX, which earned him a second Grammy nomination for Best Comedy Album; and “Tickle Fight” in 2017 on Netflix; and the six-part stand-up/docuseries “Hobo Fabulous” on Amazon in 2020.
Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Ferguson discovered he had a knack for comedy in the 1990s and was soon the star of his own BBC television show, “The Ferguson Theory.” After several stints on the UK comedy circuit, Ferguson brought his act to America in 1995 to star with Betty White and Marie Osmond in the short lived ABC comedy “Maybe This Time.” After the show ended, ABC decided to add him to “The Drew Carey Show,” playing Drew Carey's boss, Nigel Wick, from 1996-2003.
Ferguson wrote the feature films “The Big Tease” and “Saving Grace.” In 2003, he made his directorial debut with “I'll Be There,” which he also wrote and starred in. His other film credits include “Niagara Motel,” “Lenny the Wonder Dog,” “Prendimi l’anima,” “Life Without Dick,” “Chain of Fools,” and “Born Romantic.” In 2011, Ferguson portrayed Owl in the Disney classic “Winnie the Pooh,” and in 2012 he portrayed Lord Macintosh in Disney’s Oscar winning animated feature “Brave.” He also voiced Gobber in the hugely successful “How To Train Your Dragon” movies.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m. –6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m.–9 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
