Linney Breaux’s Cajun Eatery and Kroner & Baer Pub are set to present the third annual Crawfish Festival. To allow for more social distancing, the free festival will be a two-day event on April 23-24 in downtown Tahlequah at Kroner & Baer Pub. It starts at 5 p.m. both days.
Crawfish meals will require a ticket purchase. Ticket purchase includes 2 pounds of Louisiana boiled and seasoned crawfish with corn, potatoes, breaux sauce for dipping, and a cold drink. Discounted meal tickets are available for purchase in advance for $20 at Kroner & Baer or Linney Breaux’s. Tickets will be $25 at the event.
All ages are welcome, but there will be designated areas for those 21 and up.
The music lineup for Friday includes: Joe Mack; The Three F’s playing zydeco; Michael Rappe; Harley Tinsley; Blaine Bailey; and Casey West. Performers for Saturday include: Hannah Fell; Ahna Jennings; The Three F’s; Jadyn Dawson; Katelyn Myers; Maddie K; Colton Kro; Dan Martin; RC and the Ambers; and DocFell and Co.
For more information, visit the “Kroner & Baer and Linney Breaux's 3rd Annual Crawfish Festival” Facebook event page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.