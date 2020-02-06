Cultural classes offered in March and May

Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism is hosting a series of cultural classes in the new year, beginning with a traditional pucker-toe moccasin making class on March 7 and a twining class on May 2.
The Saturday workshops are hosted at the Cherokee National Prison Museum, 124 E. Choctaw St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and on a first-come, first-served basis. Advanced registration is required at www.cherokeegiftshop.com.
Registration for each class costs $35. All materials are provided, and participants are asked to bring their own lunch.
For information on Cherokee Nation Cultural Tourism, including museum operations, call 877-779-6977 or visit www.VisitCherokeeNation.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.