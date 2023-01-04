Local musician Steve Cypert is teaching three classes at Tahlequah Indian Capital Technology Center campus.
First up is a three-week beginning ukulele class, Jan. 19. It's a fun instrument and not demanding to learn. Ukulele thumpers will meet each Tuesday and Thursday from 6-9 p.m. The cost for will be $75. Theclass will feature easy tunes and chords to strum, but it will include more challenging exercises for those who play another instrument. A booklet by Cypert will be provided to all participants, and it will include all songs, chords, and exercises.
On Feb. 13 at 6 p.m., Cypert will begin a class on beginning guitar, which will cost $65. The course is designed to accommodate those who've never played the instrument at all, as well as those who know a few chords but would like a refresher. An emphasis will be made on a fun experience free of strict rules - chords, songs, and strums. There will be an easy introduction to lead playing included for those who already pick a little. There will be two three-hour meetings per week on Monday and Wednesday. Three lessons will be covered each day for a total of 18 lessons.
March 20 at 6 p.m., Cypert will begin teaching advanced beginning guitar, The class will accommodate those who've never played, as well as those who know a few chords. There will be an introduction to lead guitar playing included for those who already pick. There will be two three-hour meetings per week on Monday and Wednesday. Three lessons will be covered daily for a total of 18.
For details,, call 918-456-2594 or go to ictctech.coursestorm.com/ictctech-tahlequah/.
