BARTLESVILLE — Acclaimed by Good Morning Texas as “one of the most unique string ensembles you’ll ever see,” Dallas String Quartet is a unique classical crossover ensemble that will be coming to Bartlesville to perform during OKM’s 37th season.
Formed in Dallas in 2010, Dallas String Quartet performs a unique mix of contemporary classical music, as well as pop covers on electric string instruments. Performing everything from Bach, Bon Jovi, John Williams, and even Queen, D.S.Q. has become an international sensation.
“We have an exceptionally eclectic repertoire! You’ll hear anything from Dua Lipa to Journey. One minute you’ll feel like you’re watching a symphony performance, the next that you’re at a rock concert,” says D.S.Q. composer Ion Zanca. “Bottom line, you’re going to have fun.”
D.S.Q. features the talents of composer and violist Ion Zanca, violinists Melissa Primmer and Eleanor Dunbar, Young Heo on bass, guitarist Anthony Plant, and percussionist Efren Guzman Jr. The ensemble performs both intimately as a quartet or with a full accompaniment of drums, guitar, and piano.
In addition to performing internationally, D.S.Q. has played in the United States for former Presidents Obama and Bush, the College Football Playoff, NBA, and NFL organizations. The ensemble has sold out venues all around the country, such as the House of Blues, and major symphony halls alike. They have also performed alongside Josh Groban, Chicago, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, to name a few.
Due to the pandemic, many artists and performers had to “reimagine” their 2020 year and performance schedule, including Dallas String Quartet. The ensemble performed virtually for OKM’s 2020 season and brought viewers from corners all over the country, and world.
“Since we were not able to travel and play live shows, we were able to rethink our concert programming and try new musical styles such as Latin and jazz. We were also able to record a lot more music than normal and to collaborate with artists who don’t live in Texas,” says Zanca.
“Where Bach Meets Bon Jovi” featuring Dallas String Quartet will be held on Saturday, June 12 at 7 p.m. at the Bartlesville Community Center. Tickets range from $35 to $65 and include youth, college age and senior discounts as well.
Located in Bartlesville, OKM Music is celebrating its 37th anniversary as Oklahoma’s premier music festival. Artists for the 37th season include Canadian Brass, Baha Men, Dallas Brass, Tina Guo, Jenny Lin, Take3, Wynona Wang, Grady Nichols, and Jack Settle Band. There are also a wide array of community showcase and kid’s events. For more information, call 918-336-9900 or visit okmmusic.org.
The OKM Music Festival is a member of Green Country Tourism, one of eight Multi-County Organizations promoting regional tourism in Oklahoma.
