A dancing sugar plum fairy and enchanted snowflakes will help bring the magic of Christmas to life in the classic "The Nutcracker."
Locally, almost 100 people are performing from ages 4 to 60-plus for the annual production by Encore Performing Society, in collaboration with Academy of Performing Arts.
Chloe Vanderheiden, 7, is thrilled to be a mouse this year, she said, as she lifted her fingers to her face and showed how a mouse moves and acts. She was a snowflake last year.
"I loved it! I liked the costumes and I really liked the super-fancy head pieces and the wings. It was pretty," she said.
This year, Chloe likes the dance.
"We run a lot in the mousey dance, and when I see the other mice and they look cute, I think I must look cute, too," she said, putting her fingers together and making a heart shape. "I 'heart' dancing and I hope I always can dance."
Her mom, Holly Vanderheiden, said this is a good opportunity to see what it's like to be in a ballet and learn about teamwork.
"It's great, the discipline and all the effort it takes," said Vanderheiden.
Last year, she volunteered backstage, which she considered fun.
"I have three daughters, and last year my youngest, Emma, was in it, too," she said. "We made sure they were in their costumes and ready to go, lined up, and with their pretty snowflake hair pieces on. They were definitely pretty fun."
It's a big commitment - not just for the kids, but for the parents as well.
"Getting them to rehearsal on time and for the show, packing her dance bag and doing her hair and makeup, but when you see them on the stage it's totally worth it," said Vanderheiden. "When they're performing, they light up."
Excited little children enjoy portraying mice and snowflakes, while teens aspire to solo roles and duets. Cast members said they like being in the show and hanging out with friends.
It's the seventh year for the show, with this being the third year it's being hosting in multiple communities, according to Director and Choreographer Lena Huffman, of Encore Performing Society in collaboration with Academy of Performing Arts.
"For me, seeing all the hard work pay off for these kids is one of the greatest things," said Huffman. "They put in hours and hours of rehearsals."
Being in a live production can have many benefits for youth.
"The show is their crowning moment to shine on stage in front of their family and communities. It builds character and dedication and work ethic for these kids," Huffman said.
She thinks it's as much fun for the audience, of all ages, as it is for the performers.
"It's also amazing to see how the audience responds to the show," she said. "Rarely do they see a production of this quality in small-town Oklahoma. We have truly talented kids."
This year, the angels, Mother Ginger and Arabian got new costumes.
For ninth-grader Lacy Ullrich, the show is a dream come true. This is her 11th year, and she gets to dance her favorite solo.
"I've always wanted to be the Sugar Plum Fairy," said Lacy. "She looks so magical on stage and the costume is pretty, and the dance is hard."
It's a yearly tradition that shows the joy and passion in dancing, said junior Rachel Gibbs.
It's her first time to be in one of the adult roles, and her eighth year in the production.
"I'm excited to be in an adult number. It's more ballroom, a partner dance, setting the stage for the party," said Rachel.
Since she was 4, Reece Cowart has been in this "Nutcracker" production. The seventh-grade student will be a Russian soloist and in the ensemble numbers.
"I get to dance with all my friends and family, and it opens up new opportunities to show my talent," said Cowart. "And people can see that it isn't easy to dance."
Natalie Bridges, a seventh-grader, is in her fourth year of "The Nutcracker" and is partnering with a male for the first time.
"It's fun doing the lifts," she said.
For sophomore Abby Hill, it's her fifth time, and she's a Spanish soloist and in the ensemble.
"It's good practice for acting, and feels like one big family. I like that environment," said Abby.
This is the ninth year for eighth-grade student Sophia Serebro, who will be in the ensemble numbers and Arabian solos.
"I love the experience and the people you dance with," said Sophia. "It's exciting, and I love to hear people clapping when you finish."
Check it out
There are three opportunities to attend the seventh annual "The Nutcracker": Dec. 13 at 7 p.m., and Dec. 14 at 2 p.m. at the Wagoner High School Performing Arts Center; and Dec. 15, at 2 p.m. in the Tahlequah High School Performing Arts Center. The cost is $15 at the door, or $17 for reserved seating. Call 918-803-1408.
