TULSA – Dane Cook is set to perform at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, Paradise Cove, at 8 p.m. on Oct. 24. Tickets are on sale at tickets.riverspirittulsa.com. Guests must be 21 or older.
Cook is in the midst of his nationwide stand-up tour, “Tell It Like It Is,” for which he is visiting over 50 cities, including Atlanta, Baltimore and Nashville, with shows at the legendary Radio City Music Hall in September and The Dolby Theater to close out the tour in November.
Cook is a staple in the stand-up community with hit comedy specials such as “Vicious Circle,” “Isolated Incident” and “Rough Around the Edges” and countless sold-out tours. He recently directed, produced, co-wrote and starred in "American Typecast." The film has been accepted into a number of film festivals.
