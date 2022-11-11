Darci Lynne cancels stop at Tulsa

TULSA – Due to unforeseen circumstances, Darci Lynne is canceling the shows at Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa that were scheduled for March 10-11, 2023.
All tickets purchased for the "My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)" National Tour will be automatically refunded to the original form of payment. Allow five to seven business days for the refund to appear in accounts.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
