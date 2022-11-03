Darci Lynne to appear two nights at Hard Rock Live

TULSA – Darci Lynne, the youngest contestant to ever win America’s Got Talent, is bringing her “My Lips Are Sealed (Except When They’re Not)” National Tour to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Tulsa on March 10-11.
Tickets start at $39.50, and will go on sale Nov. 4. Both shows will be filmed, and guests must be 21 years of age or older to attend.
The gifted singer, ventriloquist got her start by performing in talent competitions throughout her home state after having her first puppet for only two weeks. Lynne’s hard work and determination led her to the world’s largest stage of America’s Got Talent, garnering more than 87 million views on the show’s YouTube and the most votes for any season finale.
After selling out her first, family-friendly show in just six minutes in 2018, Lynne continues generating demand for her tours. The native Oklahoman had a record-breaking year in 2020 and then kicked off 2021 by starring in Nickelodeon’s hit show “Unfiltered.” She’s also made guest appearances on Nickelodeon favorites like “All That,” “The Substitute,” and “Side Hustle.”
Her flawless, natural talent as a ventriloquist at such a young age is remarkable, and her voice as she sings is magnificent. Lynne has many notable performances like the Grand Ole Opry, opening for Fergie at Caesar’s Palace on New Year’s Eve, and starring in her own NBC Christmas Special “Darci Lynne: My Hometown Christmas.”
While Lynne is a regular on stage and television, she continues growing an overwhelming presence on social media. Her TikTok profile @itsdarcilynne catapulted from 7,000 followers to more than 2.4 million followers and 42.2 million total likes.
For more information about Darci Lynne, visit www.darcilynne.com or follow her on TikTok.
Information on upcoming shows at Hard Rock Live, Track 5., Riff’s, and Amp Bar is available online at www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-ROCK. The Hard Rock Live box office is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
