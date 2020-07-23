Darci Lynne to open new exhibit with virtual ribbon cutting, fundraiser

EDMOND – The Edmond Historical Society and Museum presents the new exhibit Darci Lynne’s Got Talent from Aug. 11 through Jan. 30, 2021. A virtual ribbon-cutting and live performance by Darci Lynne is Sunday, Aug 9, at 3 p.m.
Darci Lynne was just twelve when she won the NBC’s "America’s Got Talent" championship for her singing ventriloquist act. Incredibly, she’d only had a few years of lessons when she wowed the judges and won America’s heart. The Deer Creek student had gotten her start in 2014 by winning first place at the Edmond’s Got Talent competition. Now she’s a performing sensation, appearing on television shows and traveling around the country to sell-out crowds after having her own show in Las Vegas.
Edmond Historical Society and Museum is proud to present America’s first-ever museum exhibit dedicated to Darci Lynne, a hometown hero. Artifacts featured include clothing from her television performances, her first practice puppets, tour posters, and scripts.
As part of the virtual ribbon cutting and performance event, viewers will see Darci Lynne touring the new museum exhibit and sharing stories about the artifacts on display. Darci Lynne will then perform for the audience, followed by question-and-answer session with some special guests.
Make reservations at edmondhistory.org or call 405-340-0078 to receive a Zoom invitation and password. The show cost $20, as this is a fundraising event for the museum. Attendees also have the opportunity to purchase the licensed Petunia hand puppet at the discounted rate of $35.
The Edmond Historical Society and Museum is open 10 a.m. to noon and 1:30-4 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Visit www.edmondhistory.org or call the museum at 405-340-0078 to learn about how the museum is operating during COVID-19. Admission is free.
