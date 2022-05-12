TULSA – David Spade is set to appear at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove.
Spade began his career by performing stand-up comedy in clubs, theaters and colleges across the country. He made his TV debut on Saturday Night Live and was soon after named the “Hot Stand- Up Comedian of the Year” by Rolling Stone Magazine.
Nominated in 1999 for an Emmy Award for his role as Dennis Finch, the wise-cracking, power-hungry assistant on “Just Shoot Me,” Spade became a household favorite during his five-year stint as a cast member on NBC’s SNL. He was also nominated for a Golden Globe in 2000 and an American Comedy Award in 1999 for his work on NBC’s “Just Shoot Me.” Spade continues to be a box office draw and continues to do stand-up tours nationwide.
Spade co-hosts “The Netflix Afterparty” alongside London Hughes and Fortune Feimster. “The Netflix Afterparty” is a first-of-its- kind weekly comedy panel show where comedians, casts, and creators come to chat about the streaming giant’s buzziest shows and films.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.