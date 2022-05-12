TULSA – David Spade is set to appear at River Spirit Casino’s concert venue, The Cove.

Spade began his career by performing stand-up comedy in clubs, theaters and colleges across the country. He made his TV debut on Saturday Night Live and was soon after named the “Hot Stand- Up Comedian of the Year” by Rolling Stone Magazine.

Nominated in 1999 for an Emmy Award for his role as Dennis Finch, the wise-cracking, power-hungry assistant on “Just Shoot Me,” Spade became a household favorite during his five-year stint as a cast member on NBC’s SNL. He was also nominated for a Golden Globe in 2000 and an American Comedy Award in 1999 for his work on NBC’s “Just Shoot Me.” Spade continues to be a box office draw and continues to do stand-up tours nationwide.

Spade co-hosts “The Netflix Afterparty” alongside London Hughes and Fortune Feimster. “The Netflix Afterparty” is a first-of-its- kind weekly comedy panel show where comedians, casts, and creators come to chat about the streaming giant’s buzziest shows and films.

