Depot museum set to reopen

Preserving history may not appeal to everyone, but it's a passion for those who value the knowledge gained from artifacts and documents.
The volunteers and members of the Adair County Historical and Genealogical Association have been working to reopen the museum in the restored Kansas City Southern Depot, which closed during the pandemic, and for digitalizing records.
"We've done new initiatives, and for a long time, we've been digitalizing our records. The Latter Day Saints were here," said Emily Thompson, vice president of the organization.
Volunteers have cleaned and rearranged the room, planning for the upcoming exhibits, and giving a focus to specific aspects of history, such as education and the railroad. Artifacts vary from a Stilwell baseball team jersey from 1946, '47 and '48, to a crazy quilt pieced together while this area was still Indian Territory.
The group is asking the community to donate or loan items with historic relevance that people would enjoy seeing.
Brenda Bradford, director of Special Collections and Archives at Northeastern State University John Vaughan Library, was contacted about preservation of some documents and recommendations for the museum. She will also conserve some of the fragile documents.
"I'm here to answer questions and give advice. They've got a lot of treasures look at this 1904 Male Seminary graduation diploma for Samuel J. Starr Jr.," Bradford said.
Elliott was looking at the the document.
"She's helping us arrive at ways to display professionally. I'm so glad she's here helping us," Elliott said.
One area will reflect school days, and another, Indian Territory days, said Bradford.
"A daily life area will include sports, military contributions, medical and more," Bradford said.
She also appreciates the history of the building.
"Every time I walk in the character and the personality are amazing," Bradford said.
Everywhere items are being arranged, unpacked or moved.
A painting of the Depot shows a hearse parked at the side.
"We've been told whenever people died they came home on on the train. So people would go by the depot to see if the hearse was there to find out who died and when the funeral would be," said Elliott.
Several women were working around the room.
"We've been talking about this for a while. People have been asking when the museum was going to be open. We're excited to get it open," said Regina McLemore.
Lynda Hagar said she's so glad Adair County can say they have a museum.
"And for people to be able to see what we have. They're always excited to see what is here and understand about the county's history," Hagar said. "And it's personal. I live in Adair County, so I'm happy to give back," said Bradford.
History is so important, said Phyllis Hagan, who owns the Howard Hotel museum in Watts.
"I just love history, and the more people see what we have here, the more they understand how important it is and relevant still today to understand where we have come from, who we are," Hagan said.
The museum collection, while large, is always welcoming items that tell the stories of local history.
"We're always taking donations. We had inherited so many more items that we were able to display originally. This is going to be a really nice display," Elliott said. "As visitors come and see what we have, it will remind them of things they have that they would like to share with with the students and others who visit the museum," said Elliott.
Students are especially important to the volunteers, who enjoy leading tours from area schools.
"We want to encourage students to come and learn about their history," Hagar said.
Bradford praised the members.
"All the volunteers here are all professional and passionate about the museum and work well together as a team. And there's a lot of knowledge here," Bradford said.
