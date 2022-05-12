OKLAHOMA CITY – National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum Director of Security Tim Tiller is calling on four deputies, ages 4-12, to join his special security team during the 31st annual Chuck Wagon Festival.
The event offers traditional chuck wagon and Native American cooking, arts, crafts and activities for the whole family, but only two boys and two girls get to be the deputy for the day. Deputies and their families will receive free admission to the festival on Saturday, May 28, after being sworn in during opening ceremonies at 10 a.m. Official deputy duties will include having fun and encouraging others to do the same.
The festival runs 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 700 N.E. 63rd St. Deputies will be sworn in during opening ceremonies at 10 a.m., but they will need to arrive by 9:30 a.m. To apply, submit the child’s name and age at nationalcowboymuseum.org/chuckwagon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.