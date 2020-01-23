Dewain’s Place, 303 S. Water Ave., will host the inaugural Mini Fest Fundraiser Sunday, Jan 26, 3-8 p.m.
The goal is to celebrate some local musicians, spend time together in a laid-back environment, and raise money for a local legend. Attendees won’t want to miss the big surprise at the end. A minimum of a $5 donation will be requested at the door. Donors will enjoy food on the house while supplies last.
A 50/50 raffle will be available, with tickets being sold for $5 each or five for $20. One lucky winner will take half the pot at the end of the event. The music lineup is: Jack Myers and Larry Huitt, 3:15-4 p.m.; Doc Fell and Joe Mack, 4:15-5; Doo Reese and Jeremy Cochran, 5:15-6; and Franke Lee Band, 6:45-8.
The story behind the fundraiser will be revealed between 6:15-6:30 p.m.
