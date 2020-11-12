Dewain's Place is partnering with Care Food Pantry to collect nonperishable food items through November.
For every food item brought to Dewain's, 303 S. Water Ave., the donor will be given chances to win a Corona cooler full of swag. The winner's name will be drawn on Nov. 31, and that person will have three business days to claim the prize, or another name will be drawn. Participants do not need to be present to win.
Care Food Pantry has requested condensed soups, bags of beans or rice, and boxes of stuffing or instant mashed potatoes. Any and all nonperishable food items will be accepted. For more information, call 918-458-9736.
