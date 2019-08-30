Diamond Rio to bring hits to Country Gold Series

TULSA - Legendary country band Diamond Rio is adding its signature harmonies to the 2019 Country Gold Series at The Joint inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa on Dec. 15.
Tickets start at $19.50, and information is in The Joint section of www.hardrockcasinotulsa.com or by calling 918-384-7625.
Forming in Nashville, Diamond Rio is a country music band that is known for playing every note on every album they have released. In 1991, the group released their first single, "Meet In The Middle," that made history as the first No. 1 single by a country music group.
With songs like "One More Day," "Beautiful Mess" and "In A Week Or Two," the band has accumulated 10 studio albums, a live Christmas project, three certified platinum albums, five gold albums and 22 Top 10 singles. In their 30-year run as a group, they have stayed loyal and solidified with no band member changes. Along with their impressive career as Diamond Rio, the band is persistent in their charity commitments by raising over $1 million for nonprofit organizations, which caused them to receive the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.
Diamond Rio is the third installment of the third annual Hard Rock Country Gold Series. The series begins Nov. 3 with Lorrie Morgan and Mark Chesnutt and includes Travis Tritt on Dec. 5. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.
