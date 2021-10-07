Diamond Rio to ring in holidays in Tulsa Dec. 8

TULSA – One of country’s favorite groups, Diamond Rio, is bringing its collection of hits to Hard Rock Live inside Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa just in time for the holidays on Dec. 8.
Tickets are $29.50 and go on sale Oct. 7.
Formed in Nashville, Diamond Rio is an American country music band that is known for playing every note on every album they have released. In 1991, the group released their first single, “Meet in the Middle,” that made history as the first No. 1 single by a country music group.
With songs like “One More Day,” “Mamma Don’t Forget to Pray for Me,” and “How Your Love Makes Me Feel,” the band has sold more than 10 million albums and earned five No. 1 singles, three certified platinum albums, five gold albums and 22 Top 10 singles. In their 30-year run as a group, they have stayed loyal and solidified with no band member changes. The lineup includes Gene Johnson – mandolin, tenor vocals, Jimmy Olander – lead guitar, acoustic guitar, banjo, Brian Prout – drums, Marty Roe – lead vocal, Dan Truman – keyboards, and Dana Williams – bass guitar, baritone vocals.
Along with their impressive career as Diamond Rio, the band is persistent in their charity commitments by raising over $1 million for nonprofit organizations, which caused them to receive the Minnie Pearl Humanitarian Award.
For more information on Diamond Rio, visit www.DiamondRio.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.