The second annual Diamond Stone Music Festival will take place Sept. 9-11, 2022.
Located within Diamondhead Resort on the banks of the scenic Illinois River, Diamond Stone offers a weekend packed with fun and food under the sun and moon.
Attendees are welcome to stay the weekend and camp on festival grounds. Tickets are available at Diamondstonefestival.com
The festival will present an eclectic range of regional, national, and international musical artists. A few notable artists include Morgan Wade, Cody Canada and the Departed, Mike Ryan, Shinyribs, John Fullbright, Jamie Lin Wilson, and Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers.
Diamondhead Resort served as the location of the immensely popular Medicine Stone music festival from 2013-2019.
Sensitive to the void created with the festival's absence, Diamondhead owners Barbara and Kevin Kelley were determined to bring quality independent music back to Cherokee County and the rest of North East Oklahoma.
Equality is the overlying theme of this year's festival. This year's lineup will explore many unique areas of country, rock, folk, and Americana music. Beyond the music, Diamond Stone will offer an opportunity to give back to many local charitable organizations.
Make sure to check out the numerous nonprofits at Diamond Stone this year, such as the Red Dirt Relief Fund and Marines of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.