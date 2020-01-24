Dick West painting on exhibit at ACT Gallery

A Dick West original painting is the centerpiece of the January exhibit at the Arts Council of Tahlequah Gallery in Cort Mall, downtown Tahlequah.
Antique wicker baskets, including a 1930's stroller, a duck, turkey, horse and rider and canoe, are among the collection displayed through the end of January. The baskets were collected by Bera Keith Warren during the 1950-70s.
The Dick West painting is signed to his friend Dottie, Dorothy Monzingo, and has not been on public display since it was gifted. The exhibit also includes a painting of Whippits created by Monzingo in the '60s. She is Renee Fite's paternal grandmother. Warren is her materal grandmother.
Gallery shows through 2020 include the three area high schools and several first time exhibits. February features Tahlequah High School; and March is Sequoyah High School. April is the next member show Tahleqonia, with the Plein Air Red Fern exhibit and reception the end of April.
May will have the Keys High School. June is a Pride show. July will feature work produced by Summer Leadership Arts Camp kids. August is photography by Jamie Stocks, and September will be Native American artists.
October will feature works by each ACT Board member. November is a joint photography show with Northeastern State University John Vaughn Library, and December will be Kindra Swafford's second one-woman show.
For more information, visit www.artscounciltahlequah.com.
