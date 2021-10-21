BENTONVILLE, Arkansas – Dierks Bentley is coming to Walmart AMP on Oct. 22 for his Beers on Me Tour. Gates open at 6 p.m. and the music starts at 6:30. Tickets are still available.
Dierks Bentley continues to be a dominant voice for the country genre with over 6.4 billion streams. Reaching a new creative high while “making music designed to challenge,” Bentley co-wrote 10 of 13 tracks on his last album "The Mountain," which earned him the highest debut sales of his career and became his seventh chart-topping release. Following his 19th No. 1 hit on Country radio, he continues to climb the chart with his current Top 20 single, “Gone.” Bentley has amassed countless nominations from the ACMs, CMAs, Billboard Music Awards and more, while also earning 14 Grammy nominations.
Bentley just recently celebrated his 15-year anniversary as a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Though “he is dedicated to giving fans the best performance possible" as a headliner for national festivals and during his own headlining run, Bentley has also created professional endeavors outside of the music with his Flag & Anthem lifestyle collection Desert Son, along with his “Dierks Bentley’s Whiskey Row” franchise hosting five locations. For more information visit www.dierks.com.
