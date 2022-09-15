TULSA – North America’s most popular interactive dinosaur experience is back, bigger, and better than ever.
The Jurassic Quest herd of photorealistic dinosaurs is ready to delight Tulsa-area families at Cox Business Convention Center during its one-weekend-only engagement from Sept. 23-25.
Public access hours to the event include Friday, Sept. 23 from 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 24 9 a.m.-8 p.m.; and Sunday, Sept. 25: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Dinosaur fans will have the chance to experience Jurassic Quest’s most beloved and unique indoor experiences for the whole family including lifelike moving and roaring dinosaurs, dinosaur-themed rides and attractions, live dinosaur shows, interactive science and art activities including a giant fossil dig, real fossils, a “Triceratots” soft play area for littlest explorers, photo opportunities, and more.
Since 2013, Jurassic Quest has been touring epic dinosaur experiences treating millions of people across North America to an up close look at the giants that ruled the Earth and sea millions of years ago. Jurassic Quest is the largest and most realistic dinosaur exhibition in North America.
Advance online purchase for tickets is recommended. Tickets start at $19 with general admission including live shows, arts and crafts activities, dinosaur and marine exhibits. Tickets for individual activities will be available on site. Children under 2 years old will receive free entry to the event. Kids unlimited tickets will include admission to the event, access to dinosaur rides, inflatables, a fossil dig, and more.
