Just like with almost any creative endeavor, movie producers and directors often run into obstacles.
Last week, Director Eric Parkinson released the pitch deck for the movie "Wildfire" to the Tahlequah Daily Press. Along with the story line, the presentation packet included information about the cast and filming locations, including Tahlequah.
Billed as one of the top stars was Wes Studi, acclaimed Cherokee actor.
"Although we had a mutually executed agreement for Mr. Studi's participation in the film for dates in late July - the delay in our bank funding forced a delay in our shooting schedule... and this has jeopardized the certainty of Mr. Studi's future participation," said Parkinson in an email to the Daily Press.
"We were told last week by an agency representative that he was available to travel to Tahlequah on Wednesday the 28th... which we mistakenly interpreted as his continued availability to proceed with his role in the film (now that an alternative means for the production funding had been secured)."
Parkinson said the production team was mistaken, and has been notified by Studi's representatives that he "is not presently attached to the 'Wildfire' film."
"As writer and director of 'Wildfire,' Wes Studi has always been my No. 1 choice for the role of Udeli, the wise and insightful Cherokee elder," said Parkinson.
"If we are unable to resurrect his availability and willingness to participate in the film, I will, of course, be very disappointed. But his participation in the film is not a required element for our distribution presales, and the production would have to - in that particular instance - recast the role."
Parkinson hopes there is still a "good chance" to conform their schedule to meet Studi's current availabilities.
"But as of 'this moment in time' - there can be no assurance of his participation," wrote Parkinson.
He said he will keep the Daily Press updated with further information, including when the final "Wildfire" cast has been set.
The pitch deck also included information about incentives received by the producers, including the Oklahoma Film Enhancement Rebate Program.
"Unfortunately, this film production has not qualified for the state's film incentive for their production," emailed Yousef Kazemi, the film and locations coordinator for the Oklahoma Film + Music Office, a state division of the Oklahoma Tourism and Recreation Department.
Filming for "Wildfire" was set to begin this week in Tahlequah, as well as other Cherokee County locations.
