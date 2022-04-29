NORTHWEST ARKANSAS – Disney Concerts and Live Nation have announced the "Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert Tour," Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Academy Award-winning film comes to life in a one-of-a-kind concert event, featuring the entire feature-length film and an on-stage band celebrating all the record-breaking hit songs from the beloved soundtrack.
The 32-city tour includes a stop at the Walmart AMP on Saturday, July 30, as part of the Cox Concert Series. Gates open at 6 p.m. Music starts at 7:30 p.m Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, April 29 at 10 a.m. and range from $25 to $75 plus applicable fees. Purchase four lawn tickets at the same time and get a Lawn 4-Pack for $80 plus applicable fees. Get tickets by calling 479-443-5600, visiting www.amptickets.com or in-person at the Walmart AMP or Walton Arts Center box offices. In-person sales are available at the AMP Box Office from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. and at the Walton Arts Center Box Office 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on weekdays.
The Encanto Original Motion Picture Soundtrack features eight original songs by Academy Award-nominated, Tony- and Grammy-winning songwriter/composer Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton,” “Moana”) with an original score by Academy Award-nominated composer Germaine Franco. The R.I.A.A. Platinum-certified soundtrack held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 album chart for nine non-consecutive weeks and the R.I.A.A. 3x Platinum-certified song “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” topped the Hot 100 chart for five weeks. The soundtrack and song held the No. 1 position on the Billboard 200 and Hot 100 simultaneously for five consecutive weeks.
Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Encanto” tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the mountains of Colombia. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary Madrigal, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope. Encanto received the Academy Award, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Producers Guild of America Award for Best Animated Feature.
Disney Concerts is the concert production and licensing division of Disney Music Group, the music arm of The Walt Disney Company. Disney Concerts produces concerts and tours, and licenses Disney music and visual content to symphony orchestras and presenters on a worldwide basis. Disney Concerts' concert packages include a variety of formats, such as “live to picture” film concerts and themed instrumental and vocal compilation concerts and range from instrumental-only symphonic performances to multimedia productions featuring live vocalists and choir. Current titles include the Star Wars Film Concert Series, Toy Story, Aladdin, The Muppet Christmas Carol, Disney Princess - The Concert, Coco, The Lion King, Up and The Nightmare Before Christmas, which in 2019 accounted for over 900 performances in many of the world's top concert venues. Follow DisneyConcerts: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter
The Walmart AMP (Arkansas Music Pavilion), a Walton Arts Center venue since February 2011, is Arkansas’ premier outdoor concert venue. The Walmart AMP has presented concerts since 2005 with headlining artists from all genres of music. The Walmart AMP moved to its permanent home at 5079 W. Northgate Rd., Rogers, Ark., in 2014 and added Walmart as the venue’s naming sponsor. The Walmart AMP has the largest outdoor stage house in Arkansas. For more information visit www.amptickets.com.
Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world’s leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.
