OKLAHOMA CITY - Fairgoers can look forward to the Oklahoma City show premier of Disney On Ice presents Road Trip Adventures at the 2022 Oklahoma State Fair. There will be nine performances in the Jim Norick Arena.
Showtimes are: Thursday, Sept. 15 at 7:30 p.m.; Friday, Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 17 at 11:30 a.m., 3:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Sept. 18 at 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 19 at 11:30 a.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Exciting twists and turns await as Mickey Mouse and his Disney friends embark on a wild ride. Travel with Moana to the sun-soaked Motunui. Set off on a safari to the Pride Lands with Simba. Discover a new world after being swept up in Aladdin's princely parade. Play at a carnival with Woody and Forky.
Tickets go on sale July 19 and start at $20. Tickets include outside gate admission if purchased on or before Sept. 14. After that, outside gate admission tickets are $15 for adults ages 12 and older, $8 for children ages 6-11, and children 5 and under are free. For more information, visit www.disneyonice.com/road-trip-adventures/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.