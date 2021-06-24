OKLAHOMA CITY – Believing is just the beginning as Disney On Ice presents "Dream Big" at the Jim Norick Arena at the Oklahoma City Fairgrounds.
The show will run Thursday, Sept. 16 through Monday, Sept. 20. Evening shows are at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16-18 and 20; evening show is 6:30 p.m. Sept. 19. Shows at 2:30 p.m. Matinees include: Sept. 17, 12:30 p.m.; Sept. 18, 11:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.; and Sept. 19, 2:30 p.m.
Here's the story. Miguel aspires to be a musician and journeys through the Land of the Dead to unlock his family’s history. Moana and Maui bravely restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti, Anna and Elsa save their kingdom and the Disney Princesses inspire with stories of strength, determination, and kindness. Share every magical moment filled with breathtaking ice skating and beloved Disney songs and stories that give everyone a reason to believe! See Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Goofy and stars from Frozen, Moana, Coco, Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast, The Little Mermaid, Tangled, The Princess and the Frog, Cinderella, and Sleeping Beauty.
Disney On Ice presents Dream Big tickets go on sale to the public July 20 and start at $20. Tickets include outside gate admission if purchased on or before Sept. 15. An additional outside gate admission ticket is required if the Disney On Ice presents Dream Big ticket is purchased after Sept. 15. Outside gate admission tickets are $12 for adults (ages 12 and older), $6 for children (ages 6-11) and children age 5 and under are free.
Special event announcements and general updates for the 2021 Oklahoma State Fair will be released as information becomes available. To stay up-to-date on all the Fair fun, visit www.okstatefair.com, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.