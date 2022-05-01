TULSA - Tulsa Symphony has made the decision to postpone the May 20 performance of Walt Disney Animation Studios: A Decade in Concert at Oneok Field to Sept. 9.
"At the heart of Tulsa Symphony's core values is excellence in everything we do. Our patrons deserve the best experience possible, and we believe this decision will provide them a better, more magical experience," said Keith C. Elder, Tulsa Symphony executive director.
Celebrating musical moments from films released over the past decade, this journey explores Disney Animation's stories through film clips and scores performed by Tulsa Symphony. Tickets will be honored on the new date. Ticket holders unable to attend will be issued a refund. The show will take place Friday, Sept. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $14.50. Visit tulsasymphony.org or call 918-584-3645 to buy.
